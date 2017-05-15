OWOSSO MUSICALE past president Sue Degerstrom (far right) swore in the group’s Executive Board on Monday, May 8, with (from left) Co-President Sue Henry, Secretary/Treasurer Cheryl Gapinski, Directors Janet Washburn and Sharon Robinson, Co-President Donna Benson, Directors Lila Gerber and Mary Mitosinka, and Vice President Katie Florian all taking the oath of office.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)

Owosso Musicale members and guests gathered at the Shiawassee Arts Center in Owosso on Monday, May 8 to celebrate the conclusion of the group’s 80th season. District and state officers of the Michigan Federation of Music were on hand for the spring luncheon program that featured performances by past Owosso Musicale scholarship winners Kailey Grubb, Nick Frederick, and Travis Waybright.

Additionally, the program included the recognition of past and present leadership of the group that began in 1933 as the Owosso Women’s Club and was federated with the National Federation of Music clubs in 1936. Curwood Festival Grand Marshal and past Owosso Musicale President Sue Degerstrom was also honored during the program.

The group has evolved over the years, but has stayed true to the love of music shared by its members. In addition to monthly meetings and musical programs, members have provided more than 15,000 hours of music in outreach to hospitals and nursing home residents, and hundreds of hours have been spent in volunteer instruction and student music seminars in schools. Over 145 students have received more than $30,000 in awards for enriching lessons and/or music camps.

Over its 80 years, Owosso Musicale has provided music experiences from musicals to concerts, home tours to lobbying, recognition of quality musician and music education, and has constantly stood for quality music in our community. Prize-winning programs include Music In Motion and Apples For Teachers, as well as youth music mentoring groups like the Youth Orchestra and the Shiawassee Young Performers club.

Co-president Sue Henry encourages all music lovers to visit a program and bring friends. “It would be wonderful to no longer be the ‘best kept secret’ in Shiawassee County,” said Henry. “We have members from all over the county, from Perry to Durand to Chesaning, and some of the best local talent performing each month. We want to continue to support all forms of music in the community and schools, as well as continue to provide music outreach.”

Owosso Musicale will resume on the first Monday of October for its 81st year. The Christ Episcopal Church, 120 E. Goodhue St. in Owosso, hosts most of the group’s meetings.