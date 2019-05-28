THE CHICAGO AND NORTH WESTERN RAILWAY 175 arrived in Owosso in June 2018, after successfully being transported from the Keweenaw Peninsula. The Owosso City Council, on behalf of the Steam Railroading Institute, is applying for a grant, which if accepted, will allow the group to go forward with restoration of the historic locomotive.

(Independent File Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

by Karen Mead-Elford, co-editor

The Owosso City Council approved going forward with a Steam Railroading Institute (SRI) MDOT Grant Application on Monday, May 20 that will allow the organization to move forward with rebuilding the Chicago & North Western 175 steam locomotive. The locomotive was dismantled in the U.P. and brought across the Mackinac Bridge last year. The restoration project will cost approximately $1,000,000 with $600,000 to possibly be funded by an MDOT TAP Grant. The city of Owosso is applying for the TAP Grant on behalf of SRI since the group is not eligible to do so. The remaining $400,000 match will come through SRI. The city of Owosso will have no fiscal impact or responsibility.

Commentary included Mayor Chris Eveleth sharing that he was pleased with the unveiling of the new Alfred Day Hershey Michigan Historical Marker on Mason Street. Council member Dan Law offered an update on the firefighter memorial. He shared that the memorial, which will house a 1921 LaFrance pumper truck, will now be located in the Corunna Historical Village, south of the church. Council member Nick Pidek expressed his enthusiasm for an entrepreneurship ecosystem workshop on Thursday, May 23 under Michigan Main Street.

The consent agenda included setting dates for council to meet for discussion regarding the 2019-2020 proposed budget. Council approved meeting on Tuesday, June 4 and Wednesday, June 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. to go through the budget proposal, as outlined by city manager Nathan Henne.

Items of business allowed for a lease extension in Osburn Lakes Park. The Osburn Lakes HOA is hoping to establish a private park within two lots, but to obtain grant funding, the group needed to extend the current lease. The new lease will expire in the spring of 2069.

Regarding the marijuana provisioning center license application window, council moved during the April 15 meeting to set a 30-day window beginning Wednesday, May 1 for interested parties to submit applications. As of Thursday, May 23, the city had received four applications. Four licenses total will be made available. A lottery drawing will take place on Thursday, June 13 at 7:30 p.m. to determine which applicants are allocated licensing. Please note, the city suggests submitting applications as soon as possible.