OWOSSO MIDDLE SCHOOL (OMS) leaders have been quite busy lately giving back to their community, according to OMS history teacher Chris Bird. As a soccer and cross-country coach and the advisor for the OMS Student Council and Builders Club, Mr. Bird plays a significant role in molding many of Owosso’s future leaders, and the students often surprise their teacher/coach/mentor with their selflessness and enthusiasm to volunteer in their community.

Mr. Bird’s students are currently preparing a large donation for the Baby Pantry, they participated in the #raiseUPshiawassee event on Tuesday, Nov. 19, they presented at this year’s Parenting Awareness Month Conference and they are volunteering at the Steam Railroading Institute in Owosso, among other charitable endeavors.

(Courtesy Photo)