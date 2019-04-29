THE OWOSSO MIDDLE SCHOOL Concert Band had the unique experience to offer a world premiere performance of “Journey on the Yukon Express” during the annual spring concert on Tuesday, April 23. The new piece of music, highlighting a train expedition, was written by band director Jordan Sterk – shown conducting his students Tuesday evening.

“Journey on the Yukon Express” is being published by Alfred Music and represents Sterk’s third published piece of music.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)