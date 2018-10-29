THE OMS CHOIR FALL CHOIR CONCERT was held in the middle school auditorium on Tuesday, Oct. 23. The new choir education teacher, Tricia Rogers, had reorganized the choirs so that all three grades were able to participate consecutively. The theme of the night was music from around the world – in different languages. Sixth, 7th and 8th-grade students can be seen at the front of the auditorium.

Rogers, who is from Ohio, shared that she is excited to be so welcomed into the community and is looking forward to continuing to challenge the students through music. She has a number of plans she wants to introduce, including developing a middle school show choir as an after school activity. Rogers has also been working with Jerry Ciarlino and the OHS Performing Arts Department on the upcoming production of “Shrek the Musical.” Ciarlino is a high school academic counselor. The Shrek performances will take place in the high school auditorium.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)