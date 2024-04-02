OWOSSO MIDDLE School Builders Club donated over 550 books to Hamtramck’s Caniff Liberty to support their students during March is Reading Month. OMS leaders were eager to provide reading opportunities to a school population made up of 60% first generation immigrant children, many of which are from Ukranian, Bengali and Arab refugee families. Students made personalized bookmarks for each book to bring extra joy, while encouraging a life of literacy.

