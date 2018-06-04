THE OWOSSO MEMORIAL DAY PARADE stepped off at 6 p.m. from historic Fayette Square and proceeded south down Washington Street before finishing at the base of Gute Hill. The parade included both the 8th-grade OMS and the 9th-grade OHS Marching bands separately: both dressed in traditional, wool uniforms on the hot evening.

Many groups participated including Owosso Public Safety, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Department and various local veterans organizations.

Rep. Ben Frederick, Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth and Perry Mayor James Huguelet were waving to the crowds during the parade.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)