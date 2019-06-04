THE OWOSSO MEMORIAL DAY PARADE stepped off from Fayette Square at 6 p.m., Monday, May 27. The parade proceeded south down Washington Street where it finished at Gute Hill.

Owosso VFW Post 9455 members and auxiliary were well represented in the annual event. Both the OMS 8th-grade and OHS 9th-grade marching bands also participated in the parade, along with Rep. Ben Frederick, Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth and Shiawassee County Clerk Caroline Wilson.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)