THE OWOSSO WESTOWN MCDONALD’S has gone high-tech with the new remodel, marking a first for this type of restaurant venue in the area. Dutch Van Poppelen, owner/operator, and Lisa Weldy, operations manager, took some time out for a pre-opening tour on Tuesday, March 27. The lobby officially re-opened on Friday, just in time for Easter weekend.

One major technology improvement (seen in the photo) is included at the front of the M-21 business: touch-screens are now offered to make the ordering process easier and more efficient. For individuals that aren’t familiar with touch-screens, employees will be on-hand to help. A couple traditional register systems are in place, as well.

Once the order is placed with the touch-screen, the customer can immediately find seating, and their menu choices will be delivered directly to their table.

Like the large digital menu screens displayed at the interior counter area, digital menu screens will be replacing the older ones at the drive-thru, too.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)