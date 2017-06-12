OWOSSO MAYOR CHRIS EVELETH was joined by Mayor Pro Tem Sue Osika, and council member Rob Teich for the 40th anniversary of the Curwood Heritage Parade last Saturday afternoon. Teich’s young grandson, Tom, rode on top of the white convertible during the parade, arguably stealing the show from the dignitaries in the vehicle.

Over 70 entrants participated in the line-up. The theme was “Forty Years of Curwood: A Celebration of History & Community.”

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)