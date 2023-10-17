LIZZIE FREDRICK, Director of Owosso Main Street talked about #Explore Owosso. This is a marketing passport program for the month of October, created to bring people into the community. There are nine destinations in downtown Owosso. The idea is for everyone to pick up a passport at any of the participating businesses: Shiawassee Arts Center, Curwood Castle, Fable Lane Books, Fitness Coliseum, Fortune House, MI Favorite Store, Round Midnight Records, Freddie’s Party Store and Dead Bread. Everyone is encouraged to take photos and share on Facebook and Instagram. Tag @Downtown Owosso and hashtag #Explore Owosso and #Downtown Owosso. Those who participate can return their passport to Aviator Jane and be entered into a drawing.

(Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)