OWOSSO MAIN STREET/DDA DIRECTOR Josh Adams is resigning from the city of Owosso. Adams is shown in 2017 standing at the base of the downtown Christmas tree – a central part of Owosso holiday tradition. Joining Adams in piecing the tree together were John Hankerd (tree top) and volunteer Richard Lowe (far left).

Adams has been with the city since 2013. He announced his resignation on Monday, Aug. 2 and the item was discussed during the evening city council meeting at city hall.

Adams has been active with numerous city commissions, programs events and activities in his years of service.

(Independent File Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

Josh Adams, who has been the executive director of Owosso Main Street/DDA for eight years, has decided not to renew his contract with the city and has resigned his position. The contract officially ended Saturday, July 31, though Adams will remain in the position through Wednesday, Sept. 1 to help with the leadership transition.

Adams stepped into the job in September 2013, following Heather Rivard who resigned and moved to Detroit. He has been employed with the city through an independent contractor agreement since he started.

In a social media post, Adams shared he has “dedicated eight years of my professional life to the mission and vision of downtown Owosso. I am very proud of the work we have done together within the downtown district. Our successes in community and economic development are too numerous to list. I will always be thankful for the support I was given by our local board of directors, the program’s amazing volunteers and the State and National Main Street organizations.”

Adams said he and his family will continue to live in Owosso. “We love our community and believe in its success,” he said.

“I will always cherish the everlasting friendships and memories I have made during my time working for Owosso Main Street/DDA. I am thankful for all of them,” Adams stated.