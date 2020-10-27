The Owosso Lions Club is holding a peanut butter and jelly drive on Sunday, Nov. 1 from 2 to 4 p.m. The event will be held at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, located at 520 W. Main St. in Owosso, across from McDonald’s. Peanut butter and jelly, as well as other pantry food items, will be accepted.

The food drive will be a drive-thru style drop-off event. Volunteers will collect food and monetary donations directly from the vehicles to ensure a safe, socially distanced event. “We know that many people in our community rely on food pantries to supplement food for their families,” stated Owosso Lions Club President Ryan Drake. “The food collected will be donated to local food pantries to help meet that need.”

The Owosso Lions Club is a community service organization aiming to make a positive impact on people’s lives. “We are a small but mighty group of people who have a heart to help others,” stated Randy Horton. “We would like to grow our membership. Club meetings are held the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, and anyone who is interested in learning more is invited.”

In addition to the food drive, White Cane donations will be accepted to help fund future community service projects. The Peanut Butter & Jelly Drive is made possible in part by a Thrivent action team.

For more information on the food drive or the Owosso Lions Club, send a message to “Owosso Lions Club” on Facebook or call (989) 666-0277.