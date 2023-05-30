THE OWOSSO LIONS Club with their first ‘Books for Teachers’ recipient, Emerson Elementary teacher Jackie Buza.

Pictured left to right: Ward Martin, Jackie Buza, Sandra Martin and Donna Kanan.

(Courtesy Photo)

The Owosso Lions are pleased to announce Jackie Buza as the winner of their first Books for Teachers contest.

Community members nominated teachers to receive $50 towards books for their classroom. The contest was open to all teachers in the Owosso and Corunna area. Buza teaches second grade at Emerson Elementary School. One nominator wrote, “I have never seen a teacher who goes out of their way to make a child succeed! She goes above and beyond to ensure each child in her classroom has everything they need to learn and read.” Another wrote, “I am nominating Jackie because she goes the extra mile to engage her students in the curriculum.”

The Owosso Lions Club has been dedicated to community service since they chartered in 2019. Recognizing hard working teachers is one of many service projects the Club brings to their community. “Our Club is always looking for ways to serve our Community,” stated Club President Jody Sivyer. “Our Books For Teachers program will help put books into the hands of children in our Community. Children having access to books is instrumental in learning, building vocabulary, writing skills and ability to communicate.”

To learn more about the Owosso Lions Club and how you can get involved, email Owossolions@gmail.com. The Club invites everyone to attend their monthly meetings held the third Thursday of the month at Fiddlers Green in Corunna at 6 p.m.