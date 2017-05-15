Donations of gently used books are being accepted at the Owosso branch of the Shiawassee District Library, 502 W. Main St., for the annual Curwood Days book sale. All donations should be brought to the side entrance off M-52.

The library is accepting paperbacks, hard covers, and children’s books, both fiction and non-fiction, for the sale. However, encyclopedias, magazines, textbooks, and condensed books cannot be used.

Books may be dropped off at the library during regular library hours, no later than May 31. The sale will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 3. For more information, persons can call the library at (989) 725-5134.