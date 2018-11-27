OWOSSO KIWANIS members were honored during the 2nd annual Owosso Historical Commission Volunteer and Donor Awards with a Volunteer of the Year Award. Shown during the awards celebration on Thursday, Nov. 15 are (from left) Owosso Kiwanis members Drew Thornsby, Ann Kruger and Ruth Temple, Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth, and Kiwanis members Lisa Sutphen, Jim Sutphen, Henry Temple, Bill Pearsall and Linda Thornsby.

(Courtesy Photo)