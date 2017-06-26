The city of Owosso’s next brush pick-up is scheduled for Wednesday, June 28. Residents interested in participating should call (989) 725-0550 or send an email to jane.hunt@ci.owosso.mi.us no later than noon on Tuesday, June 27 if they would like their brush picked up. The email should include the address where the brush can be picked up.

Brush must be out to the curb by 7 a.m. on pickup day. No brush piles are to be placed at the curb before Monday of pickup week; tickets may be issued. Brush must be no larger than three inches in diameter, and no longer than eight feet long. Please remove all roots, stumps, and dirt. Brush should be placed with the biggest cut end toward the curb, neatly stacked and away from trees, signposts, guide wires, fire hydrants, and fences. Please do not place brush on sidewalks or in the street. Please do not place brush in alleys; it will not be picked up and tickets may be issued. Persons who do not call to be placed on the list will not have their brush collected.

Some items that will not be collected include brush that was cut or trimmed by contractors. Persons hired by the property owners are responsible for removing said materials. Material cleared from lots or undeveloped property will not be collected. Also, material in boxes, bags, or containers will not be collected, and neither will yard waste or grass clippings.

Brush is described as tree and shrubbery trimmings not exceeding three inches in diameter or eight feet in length. Brush pickup will continue on Thursday, June 29 if not completed on June 28.

The brush drop-off site on Aiken Road, just south of Industrial Drive, is now open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday for brush and un-bagged leaf drop-off. Grass clippings, debris, garbage, and plastic will not be accepted. Persons with questions are asked to call (989) 725-0550.