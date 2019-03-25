by Karen Mead-Elford, co-editor

During a citizen comment period, Shiawassee County District 2 Commissioner John Horvath, who formally announced he has liver and lung cancer through a letter at the March 6 meeting of the Shiawassee Dems, expressed to council members at the Monday evening meeting that he is pleased to still be representing the people. Horvath asked for patience “should he need to take a break in his responsibilities” while dealing with his health. He told the council he intends to remain involved and plans to be a part of the ongoing county jail project.

The Owosso City Council Monday, March 18 meeting included six public hearings that were all adopted and/or approved. The first public hearing was a zoning ordinance amendment to establish “buffer zone” requirements for medical marijuana/marihuana businesses. The second involved establishing requirements for industrial outdoor storage screening. Both amendments, city manager Nathan Henne explained, were to help make the ordinances “more specific.” The other four public hearings were all about special assessments related to street reconstruction or resurfacing, including the approval for work on North Street “from the west city limits to Chipman Street for resurfacing.”

Regarding North Street, Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth shared that he was very pleased that a news item published last year had led to a positive discussion with Owosso Twp., particularly expressing his gratitude to Owosso Township Trustee Diane Krajcovic and everyone involved. This portion of North Street happens to fall directly between the city of Owosso and Owosso Charter Township. The township has supplied the city with a check for $33,000 to cover a full portion of the resurfacing.

Items of business involved authorizing a letter of support for a type of partnership with the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Steam Railroading Institute (SRI) for a grant application. SRI purchased the Chicago & North Western 175 locomotive. However, to move forward with the rebuilding process and to apply for TAP (Transportation Alternatives Program) funds for the rebuilding project, SRI needed the city to “serve as the certified local government unit.”

A second item of business authorized the application for a Recreation Passport Grant to improve the parking area and former pool house in Grove Holman Park.

The next council meeting will be Monday, April 1.