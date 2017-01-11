AREA ICE SKATERS have been taking advantage of the ice rink at Bentley Park due to recent frigid temperatures. The City of Owosso had announced that the rink was sufficiently frozen by Sunday, Jan. 8 to allow for public access. The rink had been filled in late December but the gate had remained closed while DPW employees monitored the solidity of the ice.

Twelve year old Taylor Bowman, an Owosso Middle School student, was eager to enjoy the skating rink late Monday afternoon. “I haven’t been skating in forever,” she emphatically stated. She had arrived equipped with skates and her music to add to the fun.

Bentley Park is located on the corner of S. Shiawassee (M-52) and Stewart streets in Owosso. The land for the park was donated by the Bentley family just over one hundred years ago. The current park has seen a number of upgrades in recent years including a playscape, a splash pad, and the ice skating rink.

(Independent Photos/Karen Mead-Elford)