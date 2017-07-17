Owosso House Fire Claims One Victim

Shiawassee County Sergeant Rob Harris was dispatched to the 2000 block of S. Lyons Rd. earlier today (Monday, July 17), where he was the first officer on the scene of a house fire that took the life of one of the home’s inhabitants. Five people escaped the fire, one of whom was treated for smoke inhalation. The preliminary cause of death of the victim is smoke inhalation.

The house was completely engulfed in flames when Sgt. Harris arrived on the scene. He grabbed a fire extinguisher and approached the house, at which time he was met by the five people escaping the burning structure. Realizing one person was still in the house, Sgt. Harris entered the building and attempted to find the missing occupant. He was met by an impenetrable wall of smoke and fire, which forced the first responder back out of the house.

After leaving the house, Sgt. Harris worked to keep the family members from re-entering the building until fire fighters and additional officers arrived on the scene. Assisting at the scene were fire departments from Vernon, Venice, Perry, Shiawassee, and Owosso townships, the city of Owosso, and the Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department. Medical assistance was provided by MMR and Perry Area Fire Rescue, and emergency support was provided by the American Red Cross of Shiawassee County and Shiawassee County Victim Support.

The fire caused the house to collapse, making any conceived rescue plans impossible. Once the fire was contained, an excavator, provided by Great Lakes Fusion of Vernon, was used to move the fallen debris in order for a search to be conducted. A cadaver dog was brought in, and the deceased victim was found.

Pastor Tim Hadley of the Corunna Bible Chapel has set up a GoFundMe page named “End of Life Expenses For Lee” for those wishing to donate to the family. Donations of food and clothing will be received at the Corunna Bible Chapel, which is located at 6601 E. Wilkinson Rd., but Pastor Hadley asks those donating to call him at (989) 277-6205 before delivering items. Additionally, monetary donations can be dropped off at the American Red Cross at 702 W. Corunna Ave. in Corunna between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. starting tomorrow, Tuesday, July 18.

