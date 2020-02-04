(Courtesy Photo/Shelly Ochodnicky)

by Karen Mead-Elford, co-editor

The Owosso Homeless Angels campus opened last October, and now three months in, the nonprofit organization has made enormous strides in assisting the local homeless population. Director Shelly Ochodnicky recently shared some significant statistics regarding the new shelter.

Forty-six people have spent a minimum of one night at the campus near the corner of Mason and Park streets in downtown Owosso. The accumulated total of nights individuals have been housed at the shelter is over 1,500. Nine children and two veterans have been housed at the campus, too.

Homeless Angels offers three meals a day, and heading into February, has now provided over 4,500 meals to clients (the homeless).

Four clients have gained employment while at the shelter. Two were already employed when they entered and eight are receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

Seven households have moved into housing since October, including 10 adults and six children with an average length of 43-days spent at the shelter before moving.

Four individuals were served having come from the Shiawassee County Drug/Treatment Court and two from Shiawassee Mental Health Court. Four more came to the campus directly from rehabilitation.

The mission of Homeless Angels, which also has a campus in Lansing, is to help rebuild people by connecting them to important resources and offering them a place of safety and support where they have to follow established guidelines.

Statistics found under HUD, show that there are 65,000 residents in Michigan that are currently homeless and lack of reasonably affordable housing is the leading cause.

The Owosso Homeless Angels campus is in need of gas cards for volunteers assisting in the transportation of clients, Meijer and Kroger cards for meals and supplies and household cleaning products. Items can be dropped off or shipped to 218 N. Park Street, Owosso 48867. Please use the entrance off of Mason Street, to the rear of the building.

If you would like to volunteer, please contact Karen Small at kasmall03@gmail.com or text/call her at (989) 277-6882.

More information is available at www.homelessangels.org.