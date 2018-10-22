THE OWOSSO TROJAN MARCHING BAND stepped-off from Fayette Square on Friday, Oct. 12 to lead the homecoming parade down Washington Street. Well over 200 musicians currently compose the band, which is under the direction of Jillian Kowalczyk, Jordan Sterk and Mike Tolrud.

The parade included a number of student organizations and athletic teams, along with all of the representatives of the 2018 homecoming court. Ultimately, Emily Rau and Carson Bornefield were crowned Owosso Homecoming Queen and King during halftime.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)