The Owosso Historical Commission and the Shiawassee Arts Center invite anyone interested to “Step Back in Time” by touring seven architecturally and historically significant homes during the 2017 Owosso Historic Home Tour, which will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The tour offers homes ranging in age from 1836 to 1950, and includes Italianate, Second Empire, Victorian, and Gothic Revival architectural styles, and more. The tour also includes visits to Curwood Castle, the Steam Railroading Institute (home of the Pere Marquette 1225 steam locomotive), Lebowsky Center, Christ Episcopal Church (lunch available), and the Shiawassee Arts Center.

Tickets are $20 and are available at Curwood Castle, the Shiawassee Arts Center, and online at www.shiawasseearts.org. Interested parties can call the Shiawassee Arts Center at (989) 723-8354 for more information. The event is sponsored by the Shiawassee CVB.