THE ROARING 20s Holiday Party, hosted by the Owosso Historical Society was held Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Shiawassee Conservation Association. Attendees dressed up in 1920s era clothing, enjoyed appetizers and music. This event was a fundraiser to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Curwood Castle. Shown here are OHC board members, from left: Bill Moull, Deb Adams, Lance Little, Denice Grace (Docent at Curwood Castle, not a board member), Mark Erickson, Sue Osika and Elaine Greenway. Sponsors for this event include Kim Remenec of Kim’s Dance Dynamics, Kori Shook and Associates, Megan Kovack, Sally Dexter and Sarah Adams Hoover. Thank you to Shiawassee Conservation Association, Jerry Davis – Sound Wavz, Curwood Festival Past Royalty, American Speedy Print, Wooden Crate Popcorn, Double H Design, Jacobs Insurance, Justin Horvath, Connie Ball, Tim and Tricia Alderman, Lee and Debbie Mills, Wrought Iron Grill and Lebowsky Center.

(Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)