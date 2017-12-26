OWOSSO HISTORICAL COMMISSION board members gathered for a photo during Christmas at the Castle on Thursday, Dec. 7. Board members, volunteers, friends and family enjoyed an evening of conversation in historic Curwood Castle, taking periodic breaks to bid on the many silent auction items available and sample from the selection of gourmet appetizers and hors d’oeuvres.

Shown during the party is (from left) Head Docent Denise Grace; board members Carolyn Elbert, Robert Brockway-Doran and Sara Adams; board chair Carol Vaughn; board vice chair Tracey Peltier; board member Annie Ludington; and 2017 Curwood Queen Kaitlyn Springsdorf. In front is Owosso Historical Commission Director Robert Doran-Brockway and board member Karen Marumoto.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)