DENICE GRACE, the head docent at Curwood Castle in Owosso, can be seen at the Home Garden Business EXPO at Owosso High School on Sunday, March 10, representing the Owosso Historical Commission. The Home Garden Business EXPO is an annual event of the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Denice can be seen standing amongst some of the items from the Curwood Castle gift shop, including vintage and re-printed copies of many of James Oliver Curwood’s published works, copies of the Curwood Castle blueprints, Curwood Castle t-shirts, Curwood Castle puzzles and many other items commemorating Owosso’s storied history.

The executive director of the Owosso Historical Commission is Robert Doran-Brockway. More information about the Owosso Historical Commission, along with Curwood Castle, the Amos Gould House, Comstock Cabin, the Woodard Paymaster building and the Williams brothers can be found by visiting www.owossohistory.org.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)