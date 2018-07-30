by Karen Mead-Elford, co-editor

Amy Cyphert has been hired by the city of Owosso as the new Assistant City Manager and Community Development Director. Cyphert, originally from Grand Blanc, has resided and worked in the Brighton community for a number of years and is in the process of relocating to the Owosso area, as is dictated by the parameters of her position under Owosso guidelines. She is stepping into the position previously held by Susan Montenegro. After serving for five years, Montenegro had announced in May that she had accepted a city manager position with the city of Leslie in Ingham County, so she was leaving her position in Owosso.

Cyphert worked for 10 1/2 years for the city of Brighton: six years as the deputy city planner and over four years as the planning and zoning director. For the last three years, she has been working in the private sector. She will now be working closely with city manager Nathan Henne, who formally introduced her to the council at the Monday, July 16 meeting in city chambers. Henne was sworn-in as the city manager at a ceremony officiated by Mayor Chris Eveleth at Curwood Castle in April.

Still very new to Owosso, Cyphert shared, “Everyone has been very welcoming and friendly.”