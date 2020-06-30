CELEBRATING COVID-19 STYLE – The graduating class of 2020 is not likely to forget the uniqueness of entering a brand new and very different world, minus some of the more traditional means of commencement celebrations. Shown is Owosso High grad Cameron McLaren, elbow bumping Superintendent Dr. Andrea Tuttle during the OHS Commencement held at the historic Willman Field on Tuesday, June 23 and Monday, June 24. OHS Principal Phillips is to the right.

Area school districts have been very creative in providing ways to acknowledge this special group of graduates. In Owosso, attendance was limited to immediate family members and social distancing was followed. The students entered the stadium from Oakwood Avenue by vehicle and then were individually escorted to the stage (shown). The graduates were divided alphabetically over the two-night long ceremony.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)