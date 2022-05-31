OWOSSO HIGH SCHOOL TROJAN SOFTBALL Division 2 state champs, secured the Flint Metro League Championship last week after beating the Linden Eagles 9-1. Owosso Trojans Varsity collected 13 hits on the day with Lexi Hemker, Macy Irelan, Reese Thayer, Kendall Anderson and Jamie Maier each having multiple hits. The team didn’t commit a single error in the field. Anderson had 14 chances in the field – the most on the team.

Macy Irelan, a graduating senior, broke the OHS strike out record, previously set at 848, earlier in the season. In mid-May, Irelan hit the 1,000 strike out mark.

The 2022 district champs will be crowned June 4 and advance to regionals June 11.

(Courtesy Photo)