Owosso High School Principal Jeff Phillips reports that Owosso High School will host Trojan Days on Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 8 to 11 a.m., noon to 3 p.m., and 4 to 6 p.m. During Trojan Days, students will receive their official schedules, locker assignments, locker combinations, and other valuable information. Parking Permits will be issued. Parents are strongly encouraged to attend Trojan Days with their son/daughter to verify information on the Emergency Information form. An evening make-up session is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 21 from 4 to 6 p.m. for those students who are unable to attend the initial session. Students and parents are asked to please enter the building from the east parking lot next to the high school cafeteria. It is essential that all students attend Trojan Days to pick up class schedules, as changes have been made during the summer. Student schedules will not be mailed prior to the start of school on August 24.

