Owosso Public Schools staff and students are sponsoring a drive-thru mobile food distribution that will take place on Monday, Jan. 18 at Owosso High School, 765 E. North Street. Vehicles can line up for registration beginning at 2 p.m., and food will be distributed from 3 to 5 p.m. or until all food has been distributed.

This food distribution is open to any Shiawassee County resident who is experiencing financial hardship, especially due to the pandemic, as well as senior citizens on fixed incomes and families/individuals who have recently lost jobs.

Participants must provide proof of residency – either a government-issued ID or mail with their current address. Also, participants are asked to stay in their vehicles for registration and food distribution. Food will be placed in the trunk/hatchback, so please make room. Restrooms will not be available. Anyone who has any symptoms of COVID-19 is asked please stay home and arrange for someone to bring their identification and a note allowing them to pick up their food.

For more info, call Greater Lansing Food Bank at (517) 908-3680.