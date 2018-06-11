ACCORDING TO the 2018 U.S. News & World Report Best High School rankings that were recently posted online, Owosso High School is ranked 94th in the state out of 951 schools, placing Owosso High School in the prestigious top 10 percent of high schools in Michigan. Owosso High School is the only high school in Shiawassee County to earn a silver medal in this national ranking and holds the highest graduation rate in the county at 97 percent.

In the 2018 U.S. News & World Report Best High Schools rankings, only 251 schools earned a medal (seven gold, 95 silver and 149 bronze). The medals are based on College Readiness Index; Advanced Placement Tested; Advanced Placement Passed; Mathematics Proficiency; and English Proficiency. Out of the Shiawassee County high schools ranked in this study, Owosso High School has both the highest percentage of students taking (34 percent) and passing (64 percent) Advanced Placement courses.

Superintendent Dr. Andrea Tuttle stated, “I am elated to share that for the third consecutive year, Owosso High School earned a place in the top 100 high schools in Michigan. It is important to celebrate the success of our talented students and highly qualified staff members. This award, combined with Owosso High School boasting the greatest number of Career and Technical Education courses (vocational education) offered in the county and being the only school in the county to have International Baccalaureate World Schools, sets Owosso apart, which ultimately benefits our students. Owosso is truly the district of opportunities.”

More information regarding this award can be found at www.usnews.com.

(Independent File Photo/Graham Sturgeon)