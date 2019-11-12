(Courtesy Photo)

The Owosso High School Performing Arts department will be performing the classic musical “The Music Man” – a musical performance for all ages. “The Music Man” will be performed at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 16 and also at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 17 at the nostalgic Owosso Middle School on Water Street, just north of the historic Armory.

Due to construction at the high school campus on North Street, the Owosso Middle School will be utilized for the musical. Until the new auditorium is complete, the Owosso Middle School will be used for numerous performances.

The students have been actively working on their various parts almost daily since just after the school year began. They are excited to have the public come, enjoy and support the Owosso High School Performing Arts.

Tickets can be purchased at https://owosso.seatyourself.biz. Tickets are at a reduced cost when purchased early.