At the Senior Athletics Awards program on Monday, May 16, the Owosso High School Athletic Department honored graduating seniors who lettered in one or more varsity sports during their senior year. Nearly 70 student-athletes were honored. Additionally, the athletic department named the Outstanding Athletes for the Class of 2022: Chris Ott and Macy Irelan.

Chris Ott, son of Chris and Anita Ott, earned a total of six varsity letters during his high school athletic career: three in wrestling, two in football and one in track. Chris was nominated by wrestling Coach Curran Jacobs based on his character and leadership skills, not only on the mat but in the classroom as well. Chris was a 2-year captain for the varsity wrestling team. During his junior year, Chris was All-Conference by placing fourth in the league tournament. He qualified for the state tournament and was one match away from being All-State. His senior year, he was All-Conference by placing third in the league tournament. Chris led the team in wins his senior year, with the most pins.

Owosso Varsity Football Coach Devin Pringle supported Coach Jacob’s nomination with one of his own for Ott. This past fall, Chris was an All-Metro conference football player and All-Area also earning Area Player of the Week honors. He was a 2-year captain on the varsity football team. Coach Pringle shared, “His leadership and work ethic were extraordinary. He was an absolute beast on the field, maybe the most dominating blocker in the area. As good as he is on the field and mat, he is an even better human being.”

Chris was a first-year participant in track this spring. OHS Boys Track Coach Aaron Gillett shared, “Chris was a clear leader on the team and worked extremely hard to improve every day. He was extremely coachable and did whatever was best for the team.”

Chris plans to attend trade school and become an electrician.

Macy Irelan, daughter of Steve and Brena Irelan, earned a total of eight varsity letters during her high school athletic career, four in swimming and four in softball. On the swim team, Macy was a 2-year captain and 2-year MVP. She earned 1st Team All-Conference, All-Area Dream Team her junior and senior years and All-State in the 100 fly by placing in the top eight. She holds the school and pool record in the 100 fly and the school record in backstroke and individual medley. Macy was the first Owosso swimmer to earn All-State honors.

On the Owosso Varsity Softball Team, Macy was captain for two years, a 2-year MVP, and led her team to a state championship in 2021. In 2019, she was named 1st Team All-Conference, All-District and All-Region. In 2021, her accolades included All-Conference, All-District, All-Region and unanimous All-State. Macy holds the following individual school records in softball: most strikeouts (she logged her 1,000th strike out this spring), most wins, most doubles, most RBI’s and most innings pitched in a season. She holds the following career school records (done in 2.5 years): most strikeouts, most wins and most career homeruns. Macy is a Flint Metro League Scholar Athlete and All-State Academic. Macy will be attending Kent State in the fall on a full-ride softball scholarship.