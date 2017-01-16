by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor

Owosso High School Athletic Director Dallas Lintner announced on Tuesday, Jan. 10 the hiring of new varsity football coach Devin Pringle. Former coach Bryan Carpenter stepped down as coach this fall after posting a 1-26 record in his three years at the helm, and Pringle will take over to begin preparations for the 2017 football season.

Pringle is currently serving as the athletic director and the alternative high school principal for Carson City-Crystal Area Schools, and he has also served as the district’s varsity football coach. He coached the team from 1996 through 1999, in 2006, and again from 2013 through 2015, leading the team to the playoffs four times.

Lintner released the following statement regarding the new hire, “We are very pleased and very excited to have Coach Pringle join our team. He has a strong history of effective leadership as an educator and coach. We are looking forward to being a part of his plan, as he leads our football program and our student-athletes. Our interview and selection process was quite comprehensive and involved many community stakeholders. Coach Pringle clearly emerged as the next leader of Trojan Football.”