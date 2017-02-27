Bridge Magazine is proud to name 54 high schools as 2017 Academic State Champs and Owosso High School was named among those receiving honors. This year’s State Champs mark a dramatic departure from past years, when the award was based on how well public elementary, middle and high schools performed on state assessments, when adjusted for poverty.

Because Michigan changed its assessment, Bridge is unable to compare multiple years of testing data. Instead of looking into how public high schools, including charters, are preparing students for life after graduation. Are students “college-ready” in key subjects? Are they pursuing or getting a college degree or certificate?

Winners were separated into four categories and are compared with schools of similar poverty rates. Studies show income can be a key predictor of student success. Owosso High School is ranked among high schools with below average incomes. They are listed among 10 high schools who best prepared students for success among the 166 schools in the state in which between 40 percent and few than 55 percent of students were eligible for a free or reduced-priced lunch.

Progress was tracked of the classes of 2009, 2010, and 2011 for four years after their high school graduation.