RACHEL DAHL AND BRADEN TRIGGS were named 2019 Owosso High School Homecoming queen and king on Friday, Sept. 27 at historic Willman Field.

The Trojans took the field against the Lake Fenton Blue Devils, losing the game by a single point in a solid 26 to 25 competition.

Spirit Week festivities included the theme “Blast From The Past” – celebrating a different decade every day. The traditional Powder Puff game was held Wednesday, Sept. 25 with the Homecoming Dance held at the high school on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Early on Friday, OPS Superintendent Dr. Andrea Tuttle made the formal announcement that some of the traditional homecoming festivities were being altered or cancelled due to impending bad weather, including the parade. The football game was moved up to 4 p.m. Weather did prove to be chaotic, moving in somewhat earlier than expected, causing a game delay and forcing the Trojan Marching Band off the field pre-game time due to lightning, but the game continued with a large number of fans remaining to watch.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)