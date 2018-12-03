THE OWOSSO HIGH SCHOOL class of 1958 celebrated the 60th anniversary of their graduation with a reunion on Friday, Sept. 28. Local residents and alumni traveled from as far away as Arizona, Florida and Texas for the reunion, which was attended by 69 people. Memories were relived, friendships renewed and a project in support of two groups at the current high school was developed.

A fund, which had started at a previous reunion, was repurposed to benefit the Owosso High School robotics team and the Owosso Sports Boosters to support athletes in need of financial assistance. Members of the OHS class of 1958 were asked to contribute to the fund in September and October.

On Thursday, Nov. 8, a donation in the amount of $3,335 was presented to representatives from the two organizations and Owosso High School administrators. Included in that donation was an anonymous check in memory of OHS class of 1958 member Chris Robert Aleck. Since the time of the check presentation, an additional $300 was donated, $200 allocated to the Owosso Sports Boosters and $100 to the Owosso robotics team.

Shown holding the check are Owosso High School class of 1958 members (from left) Mike Danek, Sherron Valentine, Julie Moak and Ione Thomas. Also pictured are (from left) OHS Principal Jeff Phillips, Owosso robotics coach John Hankerd, Owosso robotics team member Alexandria Landino, Owosso Public Schools Athletic Director and OHS Assistant Principal Dr. Dallas Lintner, robotics team member Sam Feldpaush, student athletes Carson Bornefeld and Megan Vondrasek, Owosso Sports Booster President Steve Irelan, Owosso Sports Booster Vice President Kelly Snyder and OHS Assistant Principal Karen Van Epps.

