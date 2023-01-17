OWOSSO HIGH SCHOOL Business Professionals of America competitors, shown at the competition at Baker College on Friday, Jan. 6 are (left to right): Alexander Binger, Mr. Greg Klapko, Business & Accounting Instructor and BPA Advisor, Elijah Whiteside, Owen Feldpausch, Jordan Newman, Makenzie McClellan, Jacks Stewart, Cooper Walker and Emma Johnson.

(Courtesy Photo)

The following Owosso High School students competed on Friday, Jan. 6, at the Region 9 Michigan Business Professionals of America (BPA) event at Baker College of Owosso: Alexander Binger, Owen Feldpausch, Emma Johnson, Makenzie McClellan, Jordan Newman, Jack Stewart, Cooper Walker and Elijah Whiteside. BPA is the nation’s leading career and technical organization for students pursuing careers in business. The organization provides students with skill development and the opportunity to build personal connections. Students qualify for the state competition by placing in the top five in an individual competition and the top two in a team competition. The following students will advance to the BPA State Leadership Conference in Grand Rapids: Elijah Whiteside – 1st place in Advanced Interview Skills and 1st place in Presentation (Individual); Alexander Binger – 1st place Financial Analyst Team and 2nd place Banking & Finance; Cooper Walker – 1st place Financial Analyst Team and 4th place Business Law & Ethics; Jack Stewart – 1st place Device Configuration & Troubleshooting and 4th place Extemporaneous Speech; Makenzie McClellan – 2nd place Administrative Support Research Project; Owen Feldpausch – 2nd place Personal Financial Management and Emma Johnson – 5th place Prepared Speech. “These intelligent leaders will represent Owosso High School’s Career and Technical Education business programs with great pride at the state leadership conference,” OHS Principal Dr. Dallas Lintner said. “We wish them continued success and are here to support them in their future endeavors.”