ONE OF THE OWNERS OF OWOSSO GUITAR, Rachel Winch (center), is shown with two Chocolate Walk guests to her store on N. Ball Street. Linda Ruehle and Linda VanCise, both of Owosso, stand on either side of Winch with their chocolate treats in hand.

Winch opened the guitar store a few years ago, offering guitar lessons along with sales and service on guitars and other instruments. She stated she really enjoys participating with the Chocolate Walk every year because it gives her the opportunity to welcome people of all ages from throughout mid-Michigan to her business – and because it is fun.

Just around the corner from Owosso Guitar, Itsa Deli Thing, O’Marie’s Frozen Yogurt and Collab Salon were also participating in the annual event. A total of 23-businesses were open for the walk.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)