A bus trip to the beautiful gardens at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor is being planned for Wednesday, June 7. The famous peony display at Nichols Arboretum will be visited in the morning, when the fragrance is best. There is no need to worry about parking blocks away, or waiting for shuttles. Attendees will disembark from the bus, right at the arboretum’s beautiful gate. Lunch will be at a restaurant of the bus driver’s choice, self-paid. After lunch, the bus will take attendees to the Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Conservatory.

Entry is free to both gardens, and the tours are self-guided. Both gardens are handicapped accessible. Cost for transportation is $20 each, plus driver tip. Owosso Garden Club member and local gardener Joyce Jones is coordinating this trip, and she can be contacted for the meeting time and place at Jjsassafras70@aol.com or (989) 723-1490.

Your payment is your reservation. Please make checks out to Joyce Jones and send to 1322 George St., Owosso, MI 48867. More information about the gardens of University of Michigan can be found at www.mbgna.umich.edu.