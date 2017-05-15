The Owosso Free Methodist Church, located at 1249 N. Chipman St. in Owosso, will hold a 125th birthday party on Sunday, May 21. The celebration will commence with a 10:45 a.m. service inside the church, and continue with an “old fashioned church picnic” outside at noon. The festivities will include outdoor games families would have commonly played in the late 19th century.

“We are honoring our past, learning from the faith of those who have come before us, and seeking what God would have for us moving forward in order to lay the foundation for the next 125 years,” said Pastor Nathan Struble.