FOR THE 16TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR, the Owosso Fire Department has been a huge supporter of the Marine Reserve Toys for Tots program in Shiawassee County, and Toys for Tots representatives would like to take a moment to sincerely thank them. This year, their annual Toys for Tots Fill the Boot Drive held at Tim Hortons in Owosso raised almost $1,000 to purchase toys for less fortunate children in Shiawassee County, in addition to a significant number of toys which were dropped off.

“We have an outstanding relationship with the Owosso Fire Department, and they are one of our largest annual supporters with toys and monetary contributions,” shared Gerald Alcorn, the coordinator of Toys for Tots in Shiawassee County. “Every year our team and I look forward to working with the firefighters, and our annual joint radio interview on 92.5 FM the Castle is always a fun time when we talk about the Toys for Tots program and they talk about their Fill the Boot Drive and inform the public of the different types of safety issues related to the Christmas season.

“As we begin 2020 and celebrate the partnerships that have made this program able to reach so many children in need year after year in Shiawassee County, I want to, on behalf of our organization, say thank you to the outstanding personnel of the Owosso Fire Department.

Shown presenting a check from the 2019 Boot Drive to Alcorn (right) are Owosso firefighters (from left) Dave Munro, John McKay, Don Lound and Matt Nowiski. Not pictured are firefighters Patrick Bradley, Matt Harvey and Steve Chapko.

(Courtesy Photo)