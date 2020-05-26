THE FIRST DOWNTOWN OWOSSO FARMERS MARKET for the season opened on Exchange Street on Saturday, May 16. The opening delay was due to the COVID-19 crisis. Director Tracey Peltier (shown beside her mother, Sandra Mercado) and a team of volunteers and organizers, were on site early Saturday morning to make certain new plans put in place regarding the pandemic, were carefully monitored.

Some of the safety restructuring included a single market entrance at the corner of Water and Exchange streets, a count of people entering the market, directional arrows for consumer traffic flow and hand sanitizing stations. Every member of the market team wore masks and/or face shield and vendor booths were spread out more than previously.

“I’m planning on the market staying like this until I’m told otherwise,” shared Peltier as she welcomed people. “I wanted to be really thoughtful and cautious and be sure that we did this the right way.” She continued on by explaining that “a lot of the vendors, you know, this is their livelihood.” Peltier wanted the market to kick-off toward a positive new season for both the vendors and the public.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)