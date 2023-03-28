SHOWN HERE at the check presentation (left to right) are: Michelle Sadler, Auxiliary Chaplain; Corinne Haughton, Owosso Eagles Auxiliary President; Susie Jenkinson, Auxiliary Treasurer; Amanda Berndt, Young Cadillac Chevrolet; Jessica Thompson, Owosso Public Schools Communication Director; Dr. Andrea Tuttle, Owosso Public Schools Superintendent; Rikk Kolacz, Owosso Eagles President; Duane Matousek, Owosso Eagles Trustee; Jason Simmons, Owosso Eagles Trustee; Denny Loynes, Owosso Eagles Trustee and Phil Jenkinson, Owosso Eagles Secretary.

(Courtesy Photo)

The Fraternal Order of Eagles Owosso Aerie No. 851 presented Owosso Public Schools with a $5,000 donation on Wednesday, March 15. The funds are slated for the Owosso Cares Food Backpack Program, which feeds Owosso students who need food on the weekends.

This program began in November 2011 and is currently providing 160 packets of food to Owosso Public Schools students on the first and third Thursday of each month that school is in session. The program services students at all Owosso schools, from preschool to high school. Non-perishable food packets are ordered monthly from the Greater Lansing Food Bank. Lincoln High School students assist in unloading the food packets from the Greater Lansing Food Bank truck when it is delivered to the administration office. Drivers from Young Chevrolet Cadillac pick up and deliver food packets to schools. This program is solely funded by fundraisers, donations and grants.