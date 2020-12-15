by Karen Mead-Elford, co-editor

The Owosso City Council again opted to stay with the local state of emergency declaration that began last March due to the ongoing pandemic. This declaration permits the council to continue to meet virtually if needed, factoring in county health department and state related COVID-19 data.

Any interested persons can attend virtual meetings via a technical device like a computer, tablet or cell phone. All council meetings are available to the public through the city website at www.ci.owosso.mi.us, under the minutes and agendas heading. By selecting the date appropriate packet and opening the file, the virtual connection information for the meeting is provided within the document.

As noted during the regular Monday, Dec. 7 council meeting, the virtual meetings continue to allow any person, either at-risk or not, to responsibly participate without the possibility of compromising anyone’s health. Since the virtual meetings began, the city has seen far more resident interest in attending.

All city board and commissions meetings will continue virtually until the state of emergency declaration ends or expires.

The next city council meeting is planned for Monday, Dec. 21. The packets are available online a few days prior to the meeting.