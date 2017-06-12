REPRESENTATIVES OF THE Owosso Community Airport (OCA) presented their 2016 Annual Report to the Owosso City Council at the meeting Monday, June 5. John Challender, Richard Musson, and Garry Csapos, discussed what has been happening with airport operations, which are overseen by the Shiawassee Airport Board (SAB).

Challender, vice-chairman of the Caledonia Township Board, detailed Aviation Week from March, elaborating on the proclamation given to OCA by Representative Ben Frederick. “Airport infrastructure is critical for our economy to compete in today’s marketplace,” he shared.

Richard Musson offered an overview of the airport as a whole. “When someone flies into Owosso Airport, it’s often the first impression they have of Shiawassee County,” Musson stated.

Mayor Eveleth also shared information about the recent funeral of a state legislator from Marquette, and how Representative Frederick had utilized the local resource of OCA to attend the funeral.

Owosso Aviation Festival is planned for Sunday, June 25. Owosso Community Airport is located at 205 Airport Dr., Owosso.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

by Karen Mead-Elford, co-editor

After both approvals to conduct public hearings regarding Special Assessment District No. 2017-06 (Resolution No. 3) and also the CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) Acceptance – The 344 Project (344 W. Washington St., the former Dollar General building), the Owosso City Council listened to citizen commentary offered by Eddie Urban and SEDP President/CEO Justin Horvath.

Horvath stated that Tri-Mer Corporation of Owosso and SEDP plan a formal presentation related to their expansion in the southeast industrial park at the next Owosso City Council meeting. SEDP, likewise, will come forward with their own presentation on ongoing projects. Horvath also invited council members to the annual meeting at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 22 at the Michigan Laborers’ Training and Apprenticeship Institute (MLTAI) in Perry.

Mayor Eveleth then took a moment to thank all of the volunteers who worked to make the 2017 Curwood Festival another successful event; noting how Director of Public Safety Kevin Lenkart, along with his wife, had spent time “beautifying the grounds of the public safety building on Memorial Day.”

“I noticed that the quality of the vendors over by the Castle was up this year,” councilmember Elaine Greenway shared her thoughts about the Curwood Festival. “I appreciated seeing some quality things there.”

City Manager Don Crawford presented his project status report to the council, referencing the upcoming special election on August 8 on a senior citizen millage, continuing Curwood Castle Park improvements, the Cargill property development, flow meter installation for the sanitary sewer system, and more.

Five Items of Business related to Phase 2 of Street Construction on Oliver Street, amending the 2017-18 budget to increase the SATA transit millage rate to the maximum levy amount, a resolution of notice of intent to reimburse the city for expenses incurred for the automatic meter reading system, and consideration of a 15-year lease agreement with US Bancorp Government Leasing and Finance Corporation for the purchase of an automatic meter reading system at an interest rate of 2.626 percent. The fifth Item of Business was an involved discussion to conduct a review of the City Manager’s performance. All items were approved.

The next meeting is scheduled for Monday, June 19.