OWOSSO MAYOR CHRIS EVELETH took a few moments during the Monday evening city council meeting, to read a proclamation of the Mayor’s Office declaring Friday, April 28 as Arbor Day in the City of Owosso.

Owosso citizens are urged to celebrate Arbor Day and to support area efforts to protect trees. Owosso has a proud heritage of beautiful trees dating back to its transition from a settlement to a city in the 1830s.

by Karen Mead-Elford, co-editor

After two special presentations promoting Owosso firefighters Stephen A. Chapko II, and Matthew F. Nowiski, and an Arbor Day Proclamation articulated by Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth, the Monday, April 17 Owosso City Council meeting also included citizen commentary from Owosso Township resident, Tom Manke.

“I have some information to share with you that I hope you discuss and consider, including what our county board of commissioners are doing, as well as what other communities are doing,” Manke addressed the council. “I just came from the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners meeting where I shared concerns regarding our support of MAGNET.” He was referencing the Mid-Michigan Area Group Narcotics Enforcement Team. “It turns out that of all the organizations … MAGNET refuses to give reports. It refuses to tell the Board of Commissioners what they’re spending their money on, how they’re running their operation.”

In his statement, Manke pointed out that any forfeited money regarding narcotics raids within the county, goes directly back to the state. He urged the council to be aware of further support of MAGNET.

Items of business included setting the required public hearing date to May 1 for citizen commentary regarding the proposed 2017-18 budget presented by Owosso City Manager Don Crawford at the April 3 meeting. Also, an MDOT Performance Resolution authorizing outlining the city’s responsibilities in relation to the granting of permits by MDOT, which was approved.

The third item of business for the evening was over considering a resolution for the application to seek funding for roadway improvements to Monroe and Gould Streets. The application was approved.