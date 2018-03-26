OWOSSO CITY MANAGER DON CRAWFORD (center) expressed appreciation for having so many friends in attendance at the last Owosso City Council meeting on Monday, March 19, before he stepped down to allow Nathan Henne to take on the title and duties related to the position later this month. Both Mayor Chris Eveleth (left) and State Rep. Ben Frederick (right) offered special recognition for Crawford and his many accomplishments as city manager since August 2010 when he formally took on the job. Frederick was mayor at that time.

Council member Burton Fox also personally offered his gratitude to Crawford for both his work and friendship over the years.

The next meeting will be in council chambers on Monday, April 2. A swearing-in ceremony is planned for returning Owosso native, Nathan Henne, on Wednesday, March 28.

Also of note during the council meeting last Monday evening, was the acknowledgement by Rep. Frederick that Gov. Rick Snyder had officially signed legislation naming a section of M-71 between Owosso and Corunna for Private First Class Shane Cantu. That legislation had been introduced by Frederick to honor Cantu, who died in 2012 while serving in Afghanistan. An unveiling is planned for later this spring.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)