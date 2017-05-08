WATER FILTRATION PLANT OPERATOR Helen Gaynor was granted a special retirement proclamation for her service from the Mayor’s Office at the council meeting Monday evening. Mayor Chris Eveleth read the proclamation to Helen, who is leaving after 27 years.

“It is the intent of this office that Helen’s dedicated and distinguished public service be recognized,” Eveleth said.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

by Karen Mead-Elford, co-editor

Owosso City Council held the regular meeting in council chambers Monday, May 1. Several special presentations were part of the meeting, including the Owosso VFW Post 4955 Buddy Poppy Sale kick-off, and a retirement proclamation for Water Filtration Plant Operator Helen Gaynor. Dakota Flatter presented his plan for improving Adams (Memorial) Park as part of his Eagle Scout project. Also, Linda Perkin, representing the Shiawassee-Owosso Kiwanis Club, outlined raising funds toward creating an inclusive play area in Bentley Park for differently abled children.

Several public hearings took place. A Special Assessment District No. 207-01 item regarding reconstruction for Oliver Street, from Washington Street, to Oak Street was adopted. A second Special Assessment District No. 2017-03 item about rehabilitation on Stewart Street, from Chestnut Street, to Chipman Street, led to public commentary expressing a number of concerns.

Char Porubsky, owner of Crossroads on S. Chipman Street, expressed frustration over the project being a possible deterrent for her local business, since it is directly situated on that corner. “We were wondering how long that area would be shut down, as that is the only access to our store?” Porubsky inquired. “Please keep our business in mind, and try to get this project done quickly,” she encouraged the council.

Other concerns that were voiced included Ray Farley, who wanted further discussion on the new waterline that is part of that plan, and Rodney Weinert inquiring which side of the road the new waterline would be placed.

After addressing each of the individual concerns, the council approved five items on the Consent Agenda for that evening. Items of Business entailed a Pole Usage Agreement with Consumers Energy to mount water meter transmitters on utility poles in up to five locations throughout the city, and authorize payment to Consumers according to the terms of the agreement. The council approved the agreement.

The meeting concluding with Mayor Pro Tem Sue Osika expressing gratitude for the positive turn out of volunteers to the Owosso Main Street cleanup event on Saturday, April 29, and to Jumbo’s Burger Bar for providing the workers with a free lunch.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, May 15.